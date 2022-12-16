 12/16/2022

Medicine Is Failing Disabled Patients. Meet The Doctors Pushing For Change

17:31 minutes

A doctor and a patient have a consultation. Behind them, is the symbol of caduceus, and a maze. The maze's paths morph into the stems of hawthorne flowers.
Illustration by Abi Stevens

“More than sixty-one million Americans have disabilities, and increasing evidence documents that they experience health care disparities.” That’s the conclusion of a series of studies, in which researchers pulled back the curtain on how doctors perceive disabled patients. 

A study from last year found that more than half of surveyed physicians do not feel fully confident that they can provide disabled and non-disabled patients the same level of care. And in another paper, some doctors went as far to say that if you have a disability then “I am not the doctor for you.”

So how do we change that? Ira talks with two researchers, who are disabled themselves, about how the medical field needs to better serve the disabled community. He hears from Dr. Lisa Iezzoni, an author on those studies and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, who is based at the Health Policy Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Also joining Science Friday is Dr. Feranmi Okanlami, a physician and assistant professor at the University of Michigan Medical School, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Segment Guests

Lisa Iezzoni

Dr. Lisa Iezzoni is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and the Health Policy Research Center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

More From Guest
Feranmi Okanlami

Dr. Feranmi Okanlami is a physician and assistant professor at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available by December 17, 2022.

