Beyond The Hive: The Wonderful World Of Native Bees

Planting tomatoes in the garden this year? Better hope you have bumblebees too, because tomato flowers need a good shaking to get the pollen out.

“What the bumblebee does is grab a tomato flower, curve its abdomen around the bottom of the tomato flower, and then shiver its wing muscles at a specific frequency, shaking pollen out of the holes like a salt shaker,” says Paige Embry, author of Our Native Bees: North America’s Endangered Pollinators and the Fight to Save Them.

[Read an excerpt from “Our Native Bees” by Paige Embry.]

When Embry learned of that intriguing phenomenon, she embarked on a reporting journey to document the lives of the continent’s wild, native pollinators, of which there are some 4,000 species. Some secrete silk (Hylaeus spp.), she writes, while others shave fuzzy plants to build plush pillows for their eggs (Anthidium spp.). Still others nest in rose stems, cow patties, and snail shells (Osmia spp.).

And though Embry mentions the most well-known pollinators—the non-native honeybees—she devotes much of the book to lesser-known agricultural helpers like the blue orchard bee (Osmia lignaria) and the alkali bee (Nomia melanderi), a prolific pollinator of alfalfa.

In this segment, she shares tales of these unusual bees, and Susannah Lerman of the U.S. Forest Service joins to talk about how attracting more native bees to your yard may be as simple as laying off the lawn mowing.

Read an excerpt of Embry’s book and take a closer look at the wonderful world of bees below: