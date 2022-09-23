Biden Declares The COVID-19 Pandemic Over. Is It?
12:17 minutes
During an interview with 60 minutes last weekend, President Joe Biden said “the pandemic is over.”
“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with covid, we’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one is wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape, “ Biden said at the Detroit auto show.
This comment has prompted some dismay from the public health community. The World Health Organization hasn’t declared the pandemic over just yet. And the criteria to declare a pandemic over is nuanced and cannot be declared by the leader of a single country.
Ira talks with Katherine Wu, staff writer at the Atlantic, about that and other top science stories of the week including a new ebola outbreak in Uganda, the latest ant census, and Perseverance’s rock collection.
Katherine Wu is a staff writer at The Atlantic based in New Haven, Connecticut.
The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.
