Supporting Texas’ Feathered Friends

San Antonio is a great place for birding. Along with Texas Hill country, the Edwards Plateau, and the gulf coast, the region’s intersecting ecosystems make it a good home—and a welcome pitstop—for birds. When SciFri visited San Antonio, we talked with experts about some of the different ways that human actions can affect bird ecology.

Iliana Peña, the Director of Conservation Programs at the Texas Wildlife Association, talked about sustainable grazing and other changes to ranching procedures that would make the tracts of land held by large Texas landowners more welcoming to grassland birds. She also spoke of the relevance of hunting as a tool in bird conservation and as a driver for conservation and research funding.

Jennifer Smith, an assistant professor in the Department of Environmental Science and Ecology at the University of Texas at San Antonio, described her research on the effects of wind farms on prairie chickens in Nebraska. Texas is the largest generator of wind energy in the nation, so it’s important to consider the direct effects of both wind turbines (birds flying into the blades) and the indirect effects, which can range from habitat disturbance, changes to predator populations, and more. Smith also discussed new research about the effects of urban bird feeders on the health of birds in and around San Antonio.