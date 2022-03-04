 03/04/2022

Where Are The Black Physicists?

Blackboard inscribed with scientific formulas.
Blackboard inscribed with scientific formulas. Credit: Shutterstock

Black scientists make up less than one percent of physics PhDs in the U.S. And since 1999, most physics departments in the country have failed to graduate more than one or two Black undergraduates. Furthermore, the share of Black students in physics is declining: If the number receiving a bachelor’s degree in physics had kept pace with the rising popularity of the major, there would be 350 Black physicists graduating every year. Instead, in 2020, that number was 262.

But why is this number so small? A comprehensive investigative series in Science Magazine this week examines those statistics, the academic climate of physics departments, and how academia may be limiting the achievement of Black students. The series also highlights some success stories about proposed solutions, with mixed results.

But why is physics a uniquely white, male discipline—and how can institutions make the climate more friendly to students from marginalized backgrounds? Ira talks to Apriel Hodari, one of 150 Black women to receive a PhD in physics in the U.S., who now researches the culture of higher education in STEM fields.

Further Reading

  • Read Apriel Hodari and colleague Beth Hufnagel in 1999, responding to remarks about the state of physics education then.
  • Explore Hodari’s work on solutions that institutions can invest in here.  

Segment Guests

Apriel Hodari

Apriel K Hodari, PhD, is a physicist, and an expert in STEM education research, equity and workforce diversity, and the culture of STEM disciplines. She is a principal investigator at Eureka Scientific in Washington, D.C.

