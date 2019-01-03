The end of winter is almost here, and after weeks of gray days, there’s nothing like a clear, blue, cloudless sky to make you feel that spring may be just around the corner. But what if those cloudless days never ended? According to a paper published this week in the journal Nature Geoscience, certain extreme conditions of climate change might cause stratocumulus clouds to disappear for good.

Sophie Bushwick, technology editor for Scientific American, joins Ira to explain why blue skies smiling forever is not at cheery as it sounds in this week’s News Roundup. Plus, why researchers have turned brewers yeast into a genetic factory for making CBD, why we crave carbs when we’re stressed, and how newly discovered fissures could be rewriting evolutionary history.

