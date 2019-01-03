Blue Skies Forever? It’s Not As Cheery As It Sounds
7:01 minutes
7:01 minutes
The end of winter is almost here, and after weeks of gray days, there’s nothing like a clear, blue, cloudless sky to make you feel that spring may be just around the corner. But what if those cloudless days never ended? According to a paper published this week in the journal Nature Geoscience, certain extreme conditions of climate change might cause stratocumulus clouds to disappear for good.
Sophie Bushwick, technology editor for Scientific American, joins Ira to explain why blue skies smiling forever is not at cheery as it sounds in this week’s News Roundup. Plus, why researchers have turned brewers yeast into a genetic factory for making CBD, why we crave carbs when we’re stressed, and how newly discovered fissures could be rewriting evolutionary history.
Sophie Bushwick is technology editor at Scientific American in New York, New York. Previously, she was a senior editor at Popular Science.
Katie Feather is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.