Where Will Climate Change Impact The US? Everywhere.
25:31 minutes
Last week, the government issued Part II of the Fourth National Climate Assessment, a report describing how climate change will impact the future of the U.S. But its release escaped most of the public’s attention. It was published on Black Friday, while most of us were still digesting our turkey and stuffing.
It describes how every part of our society and every state in our country will be impacted by a warmer world. Not just by hurricanes, floods and wildfires, but by more rainfall in the Midwest, thawing permafrost in Alaska, and drier air in the Southeast.
Ira is joined by Bob Kopp, Director of the Rutgers Institute of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences to discuss the areas of the country where the results of climate change maybe aren’t grabbing headlines, but are still having a profound impact on society.
Find out what the report says about your region’s climate future:
Read a summary of the 2018 Fourth National Climate Assessment.
Bob Kopp is a climate scientist and Director of the Rutgers Institute of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Jim Angel is the State Climatologist for Illinois, based at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign in Champaign, Illinois.
Victoria Herrmann is President and Managing Director of The Arctic Institute in Washington D.C..
Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.