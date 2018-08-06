Breast Cancer Advances, Slower Hurricanes, and Peacock Problems

Last week, researchers reported in the New England Journal of Medicine that about 70 percent of women diagnosed with the most common type of breast cancer may be able to avoid chemotherapy and maintain the same chances of survival as women who undergo chemo—opening the door for an easier treatment regimen. Plus, a highly experimental immunotherapy treatment called adoptive cell therapy appears to successfully have eliminated cancer for one woman, though it isn’t successful for all

Tanya Basu, science editor at The Daily Beast, joins Ira to talk about the trials, and other stories from the week in science, including work on hurricane speed, the volcanic eruption in Guatemala, and the strange story of a town in British Columbia with a peacock problem.