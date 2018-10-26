 10/26/2018

Breathing Through Your Nose Helps You Remember Better

9:39 minutes

in a crowd of people, there are two women, one who's nose is wrinking and smiling, and the other, wearing headphones and carrying a microphone, is putting a finger under her nose
Science Friday staffers grimace in delight and disgust as they smell the rank corpse flower. Credit: Daniel Peterschmidt

Take a deep breath in. With one single inhalation, the human nose takes in a bunch of information about your environment. And unlike vision and hearing, that information goes straight to the limbic system, the part of the brain that controls emotion and memory.

Recent studies suggest that rhythmic breathing through the nose (as opposed to mouth breathing) can have a have a positive impact on these brain regions. Dr. Christina Zelano, assistant professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine joins Ira to discuss what we’re learning about the connection between smell and memory.

Segment Guests

Christina Zelano

Christina Zelano is an assistant professor in the Department of Neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois.

