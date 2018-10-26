Breathing Through Your Nose Helps You Remember Better

Take a deep breath in. With one single inhalation, the human nose takes in a bunch of information about your environment. And unlike vision and hearing, that information goes straight to the limbic system, the part of the brain that controls emotion and memory.

Recent studies suggest that rhythmic breathing through the nose (as opposed to mouth breathing) can have a have a positive impact on these brain regions. Dr. Christina Zelano, assistant professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine joins Ira to discuss what we’re learning about the connection between smell and memory.

