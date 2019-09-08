Bridging The Digital Divide In Texas’ Wide-Open Spaces

This segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story, by Paul Flahive, originally appeared on Texas Public Media’s three-part series, “Connecting Rural Texas.”

Some rural Texas communities are turning to an old playbook to connect the hundreds of thousands lacking access.

There are a myriad of reasons to bridge that digital divide, from slowing the brain drain in that area, to spurring innovation in farming and reinvigorating small town economies.

The same reasons advocates use to promote broadband today were used eighty years ago to push rural electrification.

“Because bringing electricity to rural areas was all about economic development and reaching the full potential of our economy,” said Jordana Barton, senior community development advisor for the Federal Reserve.

Going back to newsreel and films from that era, the barriers to both movements were also the same.

“But the power company says… say it costs too much. Say a lot of things,” said the farmer in a 1950s film funded by the Rural Electrification Administration. Like the power companies of the ’30s, internet service providers today have argued the cost of building infrastructure to sparsely populated regions isn’t profitable.

The same rural electric cooperatives—formed with federal loan dollars to reach millions of homes with electricity—are stepping in to take on broadband.

“Rural electric co-ops are a natural fit because they own poles and they own infrastructure. So it is cost-effective,” said Barton. She studies broadband internet access for the Federal Reserve, and she says co-ops can make a big impact because they already serve many of the people lacking service.

Since 2010, nearly 100 co-ops across the country have started serving hundreds of thousands of members with broadband internet.