A Busy Week In Space

It’s been a busy week in spaceflight, with seven different launches planned—including a successful Soyuz mission to deliver three astronauts to the International Space Station, two different SpaceX launches, and a launch planned for Friday for China’s Chang’e 4 mission, which is expected to land on the far side of the moon in early 2019.

Elsewhere in the solar system, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft arrived at the asteroid Bennu after a two-year journey. It will begin surveying the near-Earth asteroid to map out its planned sample return mission. Scientists hope that the craft will deliver about two ounces of asteroid material back to Earth in 2023.

Science Friday producer Charles Bergquist joins Ira to talk about the week in space and other science news from the past week, including a report on global carbon emissions and a newly-described giant salamander found in Florida.