California And The Federal Government Clash Over Environmental Rules (Again)

This week, talks between California state and federal government officials concerning rules for car fuel efficiency standards broke down.

Under the Clean Air Act of 1970, California had previously been given special permission to set higher standards for mileage and fuel economy—but now the Trump administration says that only the federal government can set those standards.

In a statement, the White House said that the Trump administration had decided to discontinue discussions with the California Air Resources Board, the state agency charged with regulating air quality. “It is time to acknowledge that CARB has failed to put forward a productive alternative since the SAFE Vehicles Rule was proposed,” the statement said. “Accordingly, the Administration is moving forward to finalize a rule later this year with the goal of promoting safer, cleaner, and more affordable vehicles.”

That SAFE Vehicles Rule, announced under former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, would dial back Obama-era goals for fuel economy. Lauren Sommer, science and environment reporter at KQED, joins Ira to discuss what that decision means, and what might come next in the confrontation.

