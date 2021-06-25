California’s Climate Program Is Actually Adding Carbon To The Atmosphere

California has a reputation as the state that’s doing the most about climate change. And the lynchpin of those efforts is California’s Cap-and-Trade program, where the state’s biggest polluters—like ExxonMobil, BP, and others—are required to offset their carbon dioxide emissions by investing in carbon reduction strategies.

But according to a recent investigation by ProPublica and others, this climate solution is actually adding millions of tons of carbon to the atmosphere. They discovered a loophole in the state’s forest offset program, which seeks to reduce carbon emissions by preserving trees.

Uncovered by additional reporting, they found that the Massachusetts Audubon Society, a nature conservation organization, enrolled 9,700 acres it owned into California’s program and received the credits, even though it was unlikely that Mass Audubon ever intended to cut down its preserved forests. The intended use of these offsets was to change the behavior of landowners who were likely to cut down trees, releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The result, in this instance, seemed to go against the spirit of the Cap-And-Trade program, that the state’s biggest polluters’ emissions weren’t truly being offset. Mass Audubon released a statement in response to the reporting, which you can read below.

Guest host Sophie Bushwick is joined by Lisa Song, a ProPublica reporter who broke this story with MIT Technology Review, with help from Carbon Plan, a nonprofit that analyzes the scientific integrity of carbon removal efforts.

Statement from Massachusetts Audubon Society:

Mass Audubon entered California’s market for carbon offsets in good faith and after years of thorough evaluation. We chose California’s market over many other voluntary programs because it was one of the first regulated, compulsory, economy-wide programs that put a price on carbon emissions from large industrial sources and power generators. By committing ourselves to managing 10,000 acres of forest explicitly for carbon storage for 100 years, we are confident that by century’s end, our participation in this market will result in substantial additional benefit to the climate. We have already funded additional land conservation using program revenues, and plan to use the majority of remaining revenues to protect and steward more land. Moreover, we are confident that our participation in the California market does not enable “extra” emissions. This system drives down greenhouse gas emissions over time in a cost-effective way, while also providing funding for Nature Based Solutions. We acknowledge there are challenges with designing markets for forest carbon and calculating their contributions to climate mitigation. These market-based policies are new and are evolving. But efforts to make polluters pay for carbon emissions and fund Nature Based Solutions are absolutely critical to preserving our climate and nature. Mass Audubon will continue to advocate for innovative policy solutions that achieve these outcomes.

