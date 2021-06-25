June 25, 2021

featured segment
A Monterey Bay Aquarium Scientist Gives Fun Facts About Cephalopods
Learn about octopi’s dietary preferences, how to raise cephalopods, and more from staff at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
11:50
The Long Tail Of Long COVID
Plus, more details on the highly transmissible delta COVID-19 variant and what happens when a spider eats a snake.
17:22
California’s Climate Program Is Actually Adding Carbon To The Atmosphere
An investigation reveals the state’s emissions program has been overestimating climate benefits of its offsets.
12:13
Is The Truth About UFOs Out There?
A much-anticipated government report examines “unexplained aerial phenomena” seen by Navy pilots.
17:16
Rats Learn To Hide And Seek
Neuroscientists say they can learn a lot by observing brains at play.
16:08
Making Music To Sharpen Aging Brains
In early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease, playing musical instruments may benefit memory and slow cognitive decline.
16:36
A Monterey Bay Aquarium Scientist Gives Fun Facts About Cephalopods
Learn about octopi’s dietary preferences, how to raise cephalopods, and more from staff at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.