June 25, 2021

We wrap up #CephalopodWeek with some squiddy fun facts from a Monterey Bay Aquarium scientist. Plus, a much-anticipated government report examines “unexplained aerial phenomena” seen by Navy pilots. And people experiencing mild cognitive decline may benefit from playing music.

A Monterey Bay Aquarium Scientist Gives Fun Facts About Cephalopods

Learn about octopi’s dietary preferences, how to raise cephalopods, and more from staff at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

