Can The Great Lakes Stay Great?
34:39 minutes
The Great Lakes have come a long way since the Clean Water Act passed in 1972. Tributaries no longer catch on fire. Residents of Chicago and Cleveland visit the beach with (usually) less trepidation.
But all’s not well. Unusually clear waters signal a damaged, nutrient-poor ecosystem. In northern Lake Michigan, avian botulism is killing thousands of birds every year. In 2014, residents of Toledo, Ohio, couldn’t drink their tap water—drawn from Lake Erie—for days because of toxins released by hazardous algae. And in all the lakes, invasive zebra and quagga mussels are reengineering the food webs, challenging the survival of sports fishermen’s salmon and native trout alike.
Milwaukee journalist Dan Egan, author of “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes,” joins ecologists Harvey Bootsma of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Donna Kashian of Wayne State University for a conversation about the evolution of the lakes and the challenges they’ve faced in the last four decades, and how they can persist as as a sustainable ecosystem and source of potable water for generations to come.
Plus, Great Lakes Today reporter Elizabeth Miller explains the potential harm of a federal budget proposal to strip more than $300 million from Great Lakes restoration projects and related efforts to improve and understand the lakes.
Dan Egan is a reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and a Senior Water Policy Fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He’s the author of The Death and Life of the Great Lakes. (Norton, 2017) He’s based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Donna Kashian is an associate professor of Aquatic Ecology at Wayne State University, and a visiting scientist at the Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab in Brighton, Michigan.
Harvey Bootsma is an associate professor in Freshwater Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Elizabeth Miller is a reporter and producer at Great Lakes Today. She’s based in Cleveland, Ohio.
Christie Taylor is an associate producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they happen to have an audio recording of their research findings.