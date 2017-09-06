Can You Hold An Algorithm Accountable?

We rely on computer algorithms for so many things. They help us figure out what music we like and who we decide to date. They can influence who gets accepted into college and who gets fired from their job. And they’re at the center of the future of driverless cars. That’s a lot of power for a computer algorithm to hold. And if something goes wrong, the results can range from mildly annoying to disastrous. But how do you hold an algorithm accountable? Ben Shneiderman, a professor of computer science at the University of Maryland, has proposed a National Algorithm Safety Board, which would provide oversight for high-stakes algorithms. He joins Ira to discuss what this type of regulation would mean.

[Why machines discriminate—and how to fix them.]