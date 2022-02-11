 02/11/2022

One Step Closer To Curing Cancer

9:21 minutes

Illustration of gene editing.
Illustration of gene editing. Credit: Shutterstock

Two cancer patients treated with gene therapy a decade ago are still in remission. Thousands of patients have undergone this type of immunotherapy, called CAR-T Cell therapy, since then. But these are the first patients that doctors say have been cured by the treatment. The findings were recently published in the academic journal Nature

Ira talks to Dr. Carl June, co-author of the study, and director of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies, at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. 

Segment Guests

Carl June

Carl June is the director of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies, at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. 

Segment Transcript

