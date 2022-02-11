One Step Closer To Curing Cancer
Two cancer patients treated with gene therapy a decade ago are still in remission. Thousands of patients have undergone this type of immunotherapy, called CAR-T Cell therapy, since then. But these are the first patients that doctors say have been cured by the treatment. The findings were recently published in the academic journal Nature.
Ira talks to Dr. Carl June, co-author of the study, and director of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies, at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
Carl June is the director of the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies, at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.
