Why Car Companies Set Tougher Emission Standards For Themselves
7:16 minutes
After years of decline, U.S. carbon emissions are on the rise again—and President Trump is still committed to rolling back Obama-era car emissions regulations. By fixing fuel economy standards at 37 miles per gallon, Trump Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency has given automakers a huge amount of flexibility to scale back their efforts at designing more fuel efficient vehicles.
But now, even the auto industry is saying it’s too much. This week, four car manufacturers struck a stricter deal with the state of California. Umair Irfan, staff writer for Vox, joins Ira to discuss what prompted them to reject the EPA’s proposal. Plus, how activists like Greta Thunberg and some scientists are encouraging people to fly less, and more headlines in this week’s News Roundup.
Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.
Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.