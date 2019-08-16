Catching A Texas Batnado

Bracken Cave, 20 miles outside of San Antonio, is the summer home to 15 million Mexican Free-tailed bats. Each night, the bats swarm out of the cave in a “batnado“ in search of food.

Fran Hutchins, director of Bat Conservation International’s Bracken Cave Preserve, talks about how the millions of individuals form a colony and the conservation efforts to preserve this colony in the face of housing developments and the encroaching city.