 08/16/2019

Catching A Texas Batnado

12:27 minutes

Credit: Bat Conservation International

Bracken Cave, 20 miles outside of San Antonio, is the summer home to 15 million Mexican Free-tailed bats. Each night, the bats swarm out of the cave in a “batnado“ in search of food. 

Fran Hutchins, director of Bat Conservation International’s Bracken Cave Preserve, talks about how the millions of individuals form a colony and the conservation efforts to preserve this colony in the face of housing developments and the encroaching city.

Credit: Bat Conservation International
a landscape, including a cave, with bats flying out of it
Bats emerging at Bracken Cave in Texas. Credit: Daniel Peterschmidt
a sign in the wilderness that has two arrows, one that says 'bat cave' the other that says 'restroom'
Hm, which one? Credit: Daniel Peterschmidt

