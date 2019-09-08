The Not-So-Great Red Spot

In the summer of 1665, astronomer Giovanni Cassini was peering through his telescope at the heavens. A friend, Eustachio Divini, had just tipped him off to an unusual spot on the planet Jupiter. And Cassini had observed, to his surprise, that this spot seemed to be permanent, spinning like a cyclone, in the southern tropics of Jupiter.

Today, we know that swirling storm Cassini spotted was most likely the Great Red Spot, a storm system wider than the diameter of Earth. But now, after centuries of observation, the long-lasting storm appears to be shrinking—becoming less “great.”

In this segment, Ira and his guests Scott Bolton and Tracy Becker of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio will catch up on the latest Jovian science, including a recent fly-by of the Great Red Spot by the spacecraft Juno. And they’ll discuss upcoming missions to Jupiter and Saturn’s moons, like the Europa Clipper mission and Dragonfly.

And to have a little fun this week, we asked our listeners to weigh in on which planet was better: Jupiter or Saturn? And boy, did you all have opinions on this. A planetary smackdown ensued.

Transcript: Nathan: Jupiter’s unequivocally better. With all those wonderful bands and that angry red spot in the storm on the surface. Plus it’s bigger. You know Saturn is not only substantially smaller but its surface is relatively bland. It does have rings I’ll give you that… Gibson: I think Jupiter is better than Saturn because one of its moons Europa may possibly have life on it and has sparked the imagination of scientists and sci-fi authors for decades… Peter: I don’t understand how this is even a question. Jupiter’s clearly Superior. It has the Galilean moons which showed Galileo that there were things orbiting planets not just the Earth. Jupiter cleared out all these asteroids so we don’t have to live with impacts every day on Earth. Jupiter has the Trojan group which are fascinating and under-explored. The solar system is the Sun, Jupiter, and various errata. Errata like Saturn.”

Ouch! Tough love from Nathan Hunter in Vancouver, Washington; Gibson in Denver, Colorado; and Peter Barber in New Zealand. But the smackdown didn’t end there. You weighed in on Twitter as well… and Saturn got a little more love this time around.

It has better moons and prettier rings. Sure Europa is cool, but have you HEARD about Titan? — John Wenz (@johnwenz) August 5, 2019

I love them the same but differently and there’s something special about having a hexagon at the pole. pic.twitter.com/HrcoVJ5HkQ — Eric Roston (@eroston) August 5, 2019

Further Reading: