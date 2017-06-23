Caught On Video: How DNA Replicates

You may recall from watching an animation in some science documentary the elegant way in which the double helix DNA molecule supposedly duplicates itself. An enzyme called helicase makes the helix unwind and unzip. Primers are added by a second enzyme. And then DNA polymerase moves in and rebuilds the matching half of each strand, leaving two molecules, each with one old backbone and one new.

Those animations may need some reworking. Writing in the journal Cell, researchers report that they’ve captured replication of a single DNA molecule on video for the first time. The process they observed doesn’t go quite as smoothly as those animations; some steps are quick, others slow. The process stops and restarts. Stephen Kowalczykowski, one of the authors of the paper, likened it to heavy traffic moving on the freeway, with lanes stopping, starting, and occasionally outpacing each other from time to time.