 12/06/2019

The Most Charismatic Single Cell You’ll Meet Today

17:07 minutes

What makes a creature charismatic? 

In this new segment, we’ll feature one creature a month, and try to convince you that it’s worthy of the coveted Charismatic Creature title. By “creature” we mean almost anything—animals, viruses, subterranean fungal networks, you name it. And by “charismatic,” we don’t just mean cute, clever, or even all that nice! We just mean they have that special something that makes us want to lean in and learn everything about them—because they can’t all be baby pandas.

Over the past two months, we’ve received dozens of listener suggestions—everything from turtles to tardigrades. We had to choose just one, and we’re starting simple—single celled simple. Our first charismatic creature is Physarum polycephalum, the “multi-headed” slime mold.

Slime mold in petri dish
Slime molds have been crowned our first ever Charismatic Creature, Physarum polycephalum. Credit: Simon Garnier
Slime mold in petri dish
Physarum polycephalum. They can make rational and irrational choices. Credit: Simon Garnier

Despite having no brain or neurons and being just one giant goopy cell, these slime molds keep defying our expectations. They can solve mazes, recreate the Tokyo railway network (animation below), learn, and even anticipate events. They can make rational and irrational choices that mirror our own. Not to mention they’re visually stunning too. 


Joining Ira to make the case that slime molds are uniquely charismatic is Science Friday’s Elah Feder and collective intelligence researchers Simon Garnier from New Jersey Institute of Technology and Tanya Latty from the University of Sydney. 

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Simon Garnier

Simon Garnier is an associate professor at NJIT in Newark, New Jersey.

More From Guest
Tanya Latty

Tanya Latty is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Sydney in Sydney, Australia.

More From Guest
Elah Feder

Elah Feder is a development producer for Science Friday. She co-hosted and produced the Undiscovered podcast. She’s also Science Friday’s resident Canadian.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Elah Feder

About Andrea Corona

Andrea Corona is a science writer and Science Friday’s fall 2019 digital intern. Her favorite conversations to have are about tiny houses, earth-ships, and the microbiome.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

