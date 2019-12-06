What makes a creature charismatic?

In this new segment, we’ll feature one creature a month, and try to convince you that it’s worthy of the coveted Charismatic Creature title. By “creature” we mean almost anything—animals, viruses, subterranean fungal networks, you name it. And by “charismatic,” we don’t just mean cute, clever, or even all that nice! We just mean they have that special something that makes us want to lean in and learn everything about them—because they can’t all be baby pandas.

Over the past two months, we’ve received dozens of listener suggestions—everything from turtles to tardigrades. We had to choose just one, and we’re starting simple—single celled simple. Our first charismatic creature is Physarum polycephalum, the “multi-headed” slime mold.

Despite having no brain or neurons and being just one giant goopy cell, these slime molds keep defying our expectations. They can solve mazes, recreate the Tokyo railway network (animation below), learn, and even anticipate events. They can make rational and irrational choices that mirror our own. Not to mention they’re visually stunning too.

When scientists put slime mold over a map of Tokyo, with food used to represent urban areas, and after a day the mold created a network nearly identical to Tokyo’s rail network: all this without any brain https://t.co/v5iBESZUGK pic.twitter.com/mCFF8uk9f9 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 17, 2019



Joining Ira to make the case that slime molds are uniquely charismatic is Science Friday’s Elah Feder and collective intelligence researchers Simon Garnier from New Jersey Institute of Technology and Tanya Latty from the University of Sydney.

Is there a charismatic creature you think we should cover? Send us your questions and suggestions on the SciFri VoxPop app!

