 11/27/2020

Why We’re Giving Thanks To Microbes For Stinky Cheese

16:57 minutes

a wheel of white camembert cheese next to petri dish of mold
Credit: A petri dish containing the mold Penicillium camemberti (right) used to make Camembert cheese (left).

‘Tis the season for some of the best food smells of the year, whether it’s the aroma of turkey browning in the oven or the scent of freshly baked apple pie. But if you’re a cheese-lover—or a microbe—perhaps you prefer the inviting, smelly odor of a bloomy rind brie or camembert. 

New research published in the journal Environmental Microbiology suggests that the bacteria living on the cheese rind love those funky fumes as much as we do. Ira talks to cheese researchers Benjamin Wolfe and Casey Cosetta from Tufts University about why you should be giving thanks to microbes for stinky cheese this holiday season. 

a close up cross section of a thick layer of mold on cheese
A cross-section of a bloomy rind cheese (Camembert) showing the white rind that forms on the surface of the cheese. Credit: Benjamin Wolfe
closeup of fungi that look like veiny discs
Fungi isolated from a bloomy rind cheese. These fungi produce volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that bacteria can use as a food source. Credit: Benjamin Wolfe

Segment Guests

Benjamin Wolfe

Benjamin Wolfe is an associate professor in the Department of Biology at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Casey Cosetta

Casey Cosetta is a post-doctoral researcher in the Department of Biology at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Segment Transcript

