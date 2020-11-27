Why We’re Giving Thanks To Microbes For Stinky Cheese
16:57 minutes
‘Tis the season for some of the best food smells of the year, whether it’s the aroma of turkey browning in the oven or the scent of freshly baked apple pie. But if you’re a cheese-lover—or a microbe—perhaps you prefer the inviting, smelly odor of a bloomy rind brie or camembert.
New research published in the journal Environmental Microbiology suggests that the bacteria living on the cheese rind love those funky fumes as much as we do. Ira talks to cheese researchers Benjamin Wolfe and Casey Cosetta from Tufts University about why you should be giving thanks to microbes for stinky cheese this holiday season.
Benjamin Wolfe is an associate professor in the Department of Biology at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Casey Cosetta is a post-doctoral researcher in the Department of Biology at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts.
