November 27, 2020

Meet two scientists working to disrupt the meat industry. Plus, the bacterial and fungal dance responsible for your favorite cheeses. And while the Ig Nobel Prize Ceremony might seem different this year, its celebration of strange and silly science remains.

What Is The Future Of Meat?

These scientists are devoting their careers to a future where meat comes from plants, or even cells grown in a lab.

How To Ferment Your Own Amazake

