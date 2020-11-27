November 27, 2020

featured segment
What Is The Future Of Meat?
These scientists are devoting their careers to a future where meat comes from plants, or even cells grown in a lab.
Heard on the Air
12:04
Can You Get COVID-19 More Than Once?
Immunologists explain how your body remembers this virus, and what that might mean for a vaccine.
16:57
Why We’re Giving Thanks To Microbes For Stinky Cheese
New research suggests that the microbe vibrio loves those fumes as much as we do.
17:27
17:19
Koji: The Mold You Want In Your Kitchen
The fluffy white mold has transformed food for centuries—and it’s a perfect tool for culinary experimentation.
29:56
Laugh Along At Home With The Ig Nobel Awards
While the Ig Nobel Prize Ceremony might seem different this year, its celebration of strange and silly science remains.