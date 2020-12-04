China’s Chang’e-5 Lander Touches Down On The Moon
11:42 minutes
11:42 minutes
It was an historic week for space news. On Tuesday, China’s Chang’e-5 lander touched down on the moon’s near-side, near Mons Rumker, a mountain in the “Ocean of Storms” region. Over the course of two days, the lander collected several kilograms of lunar soil—the first samples collected in over 40 years. If all goes well, the Chang’e-5 ascension module and its cargo will reunite with the orbiter on December 6th.
The landing of Chang’e 5’s descender and ascender unit.
📹：CNSA/CLEP
ℹ：https://t.co/uAjm4tGl7i pic.twitter.com/P7zK9asBuq
— LaunchStuff (@LaunchStuff) December 2, 2020
Also this week, a video from the control tower of the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico captured the moment its final cable snapped. The platform came crashing down on the dish, effectively ending the future—but not the legacy—of this iconic observatory. Ira and Loren Grush, senior science reporter for The Verge, pay tribute, and discuss the historic space news of the week.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Loren Grush is a science writer at The Verge, in New York, New York.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.