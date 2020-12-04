 12/04/2020

China’s Chang’e-5 Lander Touches Down On The Moon

11:42 minutes

a panoramic image from the chinese lander looking at the surface of the moon and it's landing leg
A panoramic image taken by the Chang’e 5 probe. Credit: China National Space Administration/CLEP

It was an historic week for space news. On Tuesday, China’s Chang’e-5 lander touched down on the moon’s near-side, near Mons Rumker, a mountain in the “Ocean of Storms” region. Over the course of two days, the lander collected several kilograms of lunar soil—the first samples collected in over 40 years. If all goes well, the Chang’e-5 ascension module and its cargo will reunite with the orbiter on December 6th.

Also this week, a video from the control tower of the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico captured the moment its final cable snapped. The platform came crashing down on the dish, effectively ending the future—but not the legacy—of this iconic observatory. Ira and Loren Grush, senior science reporter for The Verge, pay tribute, and discuss the historic space news of the week.

