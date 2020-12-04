December 4, 2020

David Attenborough joins Ira Flatow to call attention to wonder—and peril—in the natural world. Plus, SciFri used to have a community in Second Life. What happened after we abandoned them? And, the long-term health effects of wildfires.

David Attenborough Observes A Natural World In Crisis

The esteemed filmmaker and naturalist is still calling attention to wonder—and peril—in the natural world.

David Attenborough: To Save The Earth, Rethink The Economy

