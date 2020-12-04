December 4, 2020

featured segment
David Attenborough Observes A Natural World In Crisis
The esteemed filmmaker and naturalist is still calling attention to wonder—and peril—in the natural world.
Heard on the Air
11:40
U.K. Approves Pfizer Vaccine
The U.K.’s emergency authorization approval could lead to vaccinations as soon as next week.
11:42
China’s Chang’e-5 Lander Touches Down On The Moon
China caps off an historic space mission, as the era of the Arecibo Observatory comes to a crashing end.
29:36
Science Friday’s Second Life: The Voyage Home
A decade ago, Science Friday helped build—and abandoned—our Second Life community. What happened next?
17:12
How Do Wildfires Affect Our Bodies?
What happens to our insides as the outside world burns?
22:15
