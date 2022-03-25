 03/25/2022

The Brief And Wondrous Lives Of Cicadas

17:13 minutes

The Staten Island Museum in New York has been home to the eye-catching room full of insect art since 2021’s emergence of the Brood X cicadas. In bell jars and cabinet drawers and under glass display cases, colorful cicadas from species around the world participate in scenes of human-like activities—they read miniature books, arrange dried flowers, create textile art, converse with animal skulls, lounge on and in jelly jars, and more. It’s all part of artist Jennifer Angus’ exhibition Magicicada, an homage to our reliance on the insect world.

A sweeping look around the room where the magicicada art exhibit is installed, showing walls covered in pinned insects, windows and chandeliers provide light that is reflected by a polished wood floor, with tables covered in collections and glass bell jars of more insects.
Jennifer Angus uses dead bugs including wasps, katydid, beetles, mantises and cicadas as her primary artistic medium. Her installation at the Staten Island makes use of walls, tables, bell jars, and cabinets to fill the room.

Producer Christie Taylor talks to Angus and Staten Island Museum entomologist Colleen Evans about the wonder of insects. Plus, how art and science can complement each other and teach even the most bug-shy visitor to appreciate the natural world. 

Looking to add a little Magicicada to your life? Instructor Brittney Hahn joins John to explain her love of insect pinning and a few tips for would-be beginners. Join us for a live online class in April to learn the ins and outs of starting your own insect collection and watch the pros as they pin beetles, moths, and other insects! RSVP for this insect-pinning event here.

Bell jars hold small arrangements of insects and flowers, sitting on top of a table and lit from behind with natural light
The exhibit Magicicada, at the Staten Island Museum, leans on the museum’s long history and collections of cicadas, the magic of their 17 year life cycle and the victorian-era aesthetics to create wonder from dead creatures that normally elicit disgust. Photo by Luke Groskin
Dead cicada insects are arranged artistically on a dimly lit flat surface in a circle with radiating lines of insects around it. At the circle's center is a cicada preserved with wings spread wide.
Artist Jennifer Angus transforms insects like these cicadas into elaborate mounted collages and dioramas. Photo by Luke Groskin
Inside a dark box, a dead beetle is positioned to look as though it is holding up and examining a small box of pinned butterfly specimens, surrounded by other miniature insect exhibits.
An insect observes an exhibit of insects in this “exhibit within an exhibit” as part of Magicicada. Photo by Luke Groskin

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Jennifer Angus

Jennifer Angus is a professor of Design Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin.

More From Guest
Colleen Evans

Colleen Evans is Director of Natural Science Interpretation and Collections at the Staten Island Museum in Staten Island, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky works with the radio team to create our weekly show, and is helping to build our State of Science Reporting Network. He’s also been a long-time guest host on Science Friday. He and his wife have four cats, thousands of bees, and a yoga studio in the sleepy Northwest hills of Connecticut. 

Explore More

Wondrous Beauty Made From Dead Insects

Artist Jennifer Angus creates a celebration of cicadas and insects in her eye-catching collages and dioramas.

Watch Video

How To Take A Bite Of The Brood X Cicada Swarm

Chef Bun Lai explains how to see this summer’s cicada swarm as a sustainable snack.

Read More