The Brief And Wondrous Lives Of Cicadas

The Staten Island Museum in New York has been home to the eye-catching room full of insect art since 2021’s emergence of the Brood X cicadas. In bell jars and cabinet drawers and under glass display cases, colorful cicadas from species around the world participate in scenes of human-like activities—they read miniature books, arrange dried flowers, create textile art, converse with animal skulls, lounge on and in jelly jars, and more. It’s all part of artist Jennifer Angus’ exhibition Magicicada, an homage to our reliance on the insect world.

Producer Christie Taylor talks to Angus and Staten Island Museum entomologist Colleen Evans about the wonder of insects. Plus, how art and science can complement each other and teach even the most bug-shy visitor to appreciate the natural world.

Looking to add a little Magicicada to your life? Instructor Brittney Hahn joins John to explain her love of insect pinning and a few tips for would-be beginners. Join us for a live online class in April to learn the ins and outs of starting your own insect collection and watch the pros as they pin beetles, moths, and other insects! RSVP for this insect-pinning event here.