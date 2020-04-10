April 10, 2020

The COVID-19 crisis is having ripple effects on other parts of the healthcare system. Plus, scientists talk about how to revel in the birds, bees, and other joys of spring safely.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

Routine Healthcare Is Falling Through The COVID-19 Cracks

The COVID-19 crisis is restricting patients’ access to regular care.

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode