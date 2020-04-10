April 10, 2020

featured segment
Routine Healthcare Is Falling Through The COVID-19 Cracks
The COVID-19 crisis is restricting patients’ access to regular care.
12:07
Big Data’s Latest On Tracking The Spread of COVID-19
Are you following stay-at-home orders? In some countries, the government will use cell phone data to make sure.
7:16
These Flowers Bounce Back
Some flowers can straighten themselves out after being squished.
8:55
How Dogs Are Helping Scientists Build A Smell Detector For Cancer
Researchers are using dogs’ heightened sense of smell to build a device to sniff out the chemicals produced by cancer cells.
11:31
The Luxury Ostrich Eggs Of The Bronze And Iron Age Upper Class
Buried with an ornate ostrich egg? Scientists decipher these status symbols of Bronze and Iron Age aristocrats.
27:05
Enjoying Spring From Quarantine
Scientists talk about how to glory in the birds, bees, and other joys of spring safely.
6:56
Citizen Science: Help Document Your Changing Planet
ISeeChange wants your observations of spring to help shape big-picture climate science.
17:12
Routine Healthcare Is Falling Through The COVID-19 Cracks
The COVID-19 crisis is restricting patients’ access to regular care.