This segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. A version of this story, by Joaquin Gonzalez, originally appeared on 90.5 WESA in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh can be notoriously difficult to navigate. The city’s hills and valleys, bridges and tunnels, lack of street grid, one-way streets, and constant construction make getting around a feat, even in a car.

That challenge is only multiplied while riding a bicycle, when safety becomes a top concern.

“The biggest barrier to people riding a bike is typically uncertainty or fear of the unknown, as well as obviously cars and traffic,” said cyclist and web developer Lynsie Campbell. “If we can give people as much information [as possible] about the roads they’re going to travel before they head out, they can make good decisions.”

Campbell had been a bike commuter for years, but when she moved from San Francisco back to Pittsburgh with her young son and started cycling with him, she became especially concerned with finding the safest routes to bike—and sharing that information with others.

That was the inspiration behind the website and mobile app LaneSpotter, which Campbell hopes will become the “definitive guide” for anyone who rides a bike.