 05/11/2018

Produce Safety Tests Could Use A Refresh

10:18 minutes

Dr. Rachel Noble examining water samples from a beach near Morehead City using a faster DNA-based test for E. coli. Credit: UNC

The E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has now spread to 29 states, and it’s claiming more victims. The CDC now reports that 149 people have been infected, more than a dozen have developed kidney failure, and one victim has died. In this segment, Ira talks with Rachel Noble, a molecular biologist at the University of North Carolina, about current methods of testing farm fields for pathogens like E. coli, which can take 24 to 48 hours to show results, and a DNA test Noble has developed that could cut that to less than an hour.

