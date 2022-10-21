 10/21/2022

Climate Change’s Toll On Our Social Fabric

17:26 minutes

Climate disaster has a number of effects on our health and wellbeing. Credit: Emma Gometz and Shutterstock.

Climate change is already driving many visible effects in our world, from extreme flooding to the extinction of species. It threatens agriculture and life on coastal lands. But researchers predict a changing climate can also affect humans in other, more nuanced ways, including changes in human behavior and mental health.

Co-host Shahla Farzan talks to Stanford researcher Marshall Burke, whose research has looked at the link between climate extremes, including heat waves and drought, and historic and contemporary conflicts. Plus, John Dankosky interviews Queens College neuroscientist Yoko Nomura about her work finding high rates of childhood psychiatric disorders among children whose mothers were pregnant, and under extreme stress, during 2012’s Superstorm Sandy—a hint at the generational toll of intensifying disasters. They discuss why the answer to both challenges may be providing more social and economic support to those most vulnerable to stress as the globe warms.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Marshall Burke

Dr. Marshall Burke is an associate professor of Earth System Science and the Deputy Director of the Center on Food Security and the Environment at Stanford University in Stanford, California.

More From Guest
Yoko Nomura

Dr. Yoko Nomura is a professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at Queens College and an associate clinical professor of Psychiatry at Mt. Sinai Icahn School of Medicine in New York, New York.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Shahla Farzan

Shahla is a kids science podcast editor with American Public Media, based in St. Louis.

Explore More

Can Trauma Today Affect Future Children?

Researchers are studying whether severe stress can have an epigenetic effect, altering how genes are turned on and off in an organism’s offspring.

Read More

As the Climate Warms, What Toll Will Heatwaves Take?

With an eye on New York City, an epidemiologist looks at how many deaths extreme heat could cause, and how we can prevent them.

Read More