 10/04/2019

Climate Denial Sneaks Into A Federal Report

12:20 minutes

a lone musk ox in a grassy hilly field
A muskox relaxing alongside the Canning River in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Credit: Katrina Liebich/Alaska Region U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service/flickr/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The Bureau of Land Management issued an environmental impact statement last month that examines the effects that oil development will have on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Buried deep in the appendix of the report was this BLM response to a public comment: 

The BLM does not agree that the proposed development is inconsistent with maintaining a livable planet (i.e., there is not a climate crisis). The planet was much warmer within the past 1,000 years, prior to the Little Ice Age, based on extensive archaeological evidence (such as farming in Greenland and vineyards in England). This warmth did not make the planet unlivable; rather, it was a time when societies prospered.

The comment alludes to the so-called “Medieval Warm Period,” which is commonly referenced by climate change deniers to justify their beliefs. The BLM has since said the comment had no bearing on the scientific conclusions contained elsewhere in the report. 

Adam Aton, a climate reporter at E&E News, joins Ira to talk about the report, and what fossil fuel development in the Arctic might mean for local wildlife and the planet

Segment Guests

Adam Aton

Adam Aton is a climate reporter for E&E News.

More From Guest

