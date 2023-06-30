 06/30/2023

Scientists Think Cloning Could Help Save Endangered Species

A short, cream-colored stocky horse in a field of tall grass.
The endangered Przewalski’s horse. Credit: Jessie Cohen, Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Earlier this year, a baby Przewalski’s horse was born at the San Diego Zoo. But this foal isn’t any ordinary foal, he’s a clone. He’s the product of scientists aiming to save his dwindling species using genetics. This endangered horse species once roamed Europe and Asia, but by the 1960, threats like poaching, capture, and military presence drove the horses to extinction in the wild.

Two little ferrets on the ground with their mouths agape at the camera.
The black-footed ferret is another endangered species that has been successfully cloned. Credit: Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Conservationists raced to save this wild horse through captive breeding programs, but with a population so small, there just wasn’t enough genetic diversity to grow a healthy herd. But with careful genetic management, the Przewalski’s horse’s population is now nearly 2,000 horses strong, and this new foal will one day help boost his species’ genetic diversity even more. 

Producer Kathleen Davis talks with Dr. Oliver Ryder, conservation geneticist at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, about cloning Przewalski’s horse, and how doing so will infuse genetic diversity into the small population. 

Then Davis talks with Dr. Sam Wisely, professor of wildlife ecology and conservation at the University of Florida, about how cloning can help other endangered species, like the black-footed ferret, and the ethics involved in cloning.

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Oliver Ryder

Oliver Ryder is a conservation geneticist with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in San Diego, California.

Sam Wisely

Sam Wisely is a professor of Wildlife Ecology and Conservation at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

