 09/02/2022

Coming Soon: A Germ-Killing Countertop?

6:50 minutes

a collage of four sets of combined images, each displaying the effectiveness of the coating solution. in the top-left, two images of computer keyboards, labeled “uncoated” and “coated”. a green square that “enlarges” a section of the image shows dots representing mrsa. the coated zoomed in image shows one dot. in the top-right, two images of an iphone, also with “uncoated/coated” labels. same situation, except for e. coli, in the zoomed in images. in the bottom-left, a cutting board has two pieces of raw chicken. the top half of the cutting board is uncoated, the bottom half is coated, with the same before/after of the zoomed in image. in the bottom-right same situation, except with a piece of cloth
These images show the bacterial load on a coated and uncoated computer keyboard, cell phone and cutting board with raw chicken. Credit: Anish Tuteja, University of Michigan

From restaurant tables to office door knobs, not to mention anything inside a hospital, the world is full of surfaces that need sanitizing, lest someone catch a surface-borne viral or bacterial infection like the flu or MRSA. The typical solution involves sanitizing those surfaces with sprays and fluid cleaners. Or, sometimes, using materials that are hostile to microbes, such as silver or copper. 

But a team of engineers at the University of Michigan has another solution in mind: a spray-on coating that combines the stabilizing power of polyurethane with the well-documented germicidal qualities of essential oils such as cinnamon, tea tree, and lemon. As the team reports in the journal Matter this week, their coating seems to kill pathogens like SARS-CoV2, MRSA and E. coli within minutes—and lasts for months before it must be refreshed. 

Research co-author Anish Tuteja joins Ira to talk about the innovation, and how he thinks it might be useful.

Segment Guests

Anish Tuteja

Dr. Anish Tuteja is a professor of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

