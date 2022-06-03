20,000 Viruses Under The Sea: Mapping The Ocean’s Viral Ecosystem
12:06 minutes
The ocean is the largest region of the planet and remains a source of newly discovered species. But what do you do with a treasure trove of new viruses? A research team wrote in Science last month about finding thousands of new RNA viruses, and five new taxonomic phyla, in water samples from around the globe.
The new species more than doubles the known number of RNA viruses on the planet, painting a clearer picture of the vast abundance and diversity of viruses in ocean ecosystems. Though they may be small, research on DNA viruses in the ocean has previously suggested tiny viruses may have a role in something as large as the global carbon cycle.
Producer Christie Taylor interviews microbiologist and study co-author Ahmed Zayed about the importance of the ocean virome.
Ahmed Zayed is a research scientist in Microbiology at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.
The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.
Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.