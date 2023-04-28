The Southwest Is Learning to Live With Less
This article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story, by Luke Runyon, was originally published by KUNC.
Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, plays a key role in the Colorado River system. The effects of the southwest’s drought are obvious on this body of water: there’s a big white ring along the edges of the reservoir, known locally as the bathtub right, roughly 160 feet above the current water level. It’s a stark reminder of where water used to be.
Reporter Luke Runyon has been taking an in-depth look at how Southwest states, tribes and individuals are dealing with this water shortage. This research is part of a new podcast from KUNC called Thirst Gap: Learning to Live with Less on the Colorado River. Luke joins guest host Kathleen Davis to talk about this tale of climate change, bureaucracy and water use.
Luke Runyon is host and producer of “Thirst Gap,” from KUNC. He’s based in Grand Junction, Colorado.
