 04/28/2023

The Southwest Is Learning to Live With Less

11:54 minutes

A river with a lowering water level.
A white ring surrounds the canyons at Lake Mead on June 16, 2021. The “bath tub ring” serves as a stark reminder of where water used to be in the nation’s largest reservoir. Credit: Luke Runyon

state of science icon

This article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story, by Luke Runyon, was originally published by KUNC.

Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, plays a key role in the Colorado River system. The effects of the southwest’s drought are obvious on this body of water: there’s a big white ring along the edges of the reservoir, known locally as the bathtub right, roughly 160 feet above the current water level. It’s a stark reminder of where water used to be. 

Reporter Luke Runyon has been taking an in-depth look at how Southwest states, tribes and individuals are dealing with this water shortage. This research is part of a new podcast from KUNC called Thirst Gap: Learning to Live with Less on the Colorado River. Luke joins guest host Kathleen Davis to talk about this tale of climate change, bureaucracy and water use. 

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Luke Runyon

Luke Runyon is host and producer of “Thirst Gap,” from KUNC. He’s based in Grand Junction, Colorado.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About D Peterschmidt

D Peterschmidt is a producer, host of the podcast Universe of Art, and composes music for Science Friday’s podcasts. Their D&D character is a clumsy bard named Chip Chap Chopman.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky works with the radio team to create our weekly show, and is helping to build our State of Science Reporting Network. He’s also been a long-time guest host on Science Friday. He and his wife have four cats, thousands of bees, and a yoga studio in the sleepy Northwest hills of Connecticut. 

Explore More

What Happens When The Colorado River Runs Dry?

The water system supplies water to 40 million people. What happens if it dries up?

Read More

Can Utah’s Great Salt Lake Be Saved Before It’s Too Late?

The lake’s water level has significantly declined since the 1980s. But local scientists and politicians are optimistic they can save it before it’s too late.

Read More