The Southwest Is Learning to Live With Less

This article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story, by Luke Runyon, was originally published by KUNC.

Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir, plays a key role in the Colorado River system. The effects of the southwest’s drought are obvious on this body of water: there’s a big white ring along the edges of the reservoir, known locally as the bathtub right, roughly 160 feet above the current water level. It’s a stark reminder of where water used to be.

Reporter Luke Runyon has been taking an in-depth look at how Southwest states, tribes and individuals are dealing with this water shortage. This research is part of a new podcast from KUNC called Thirst Gap: Learning to Live with Less on the Colorado River. Luke joins guest host Kathleen Davis to talk about this tale of climate change, bureaucracy and water use.

