 05/18/2018

Consciousness, Chemically-Altered

29:55 minutes

In his latest book, How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan writes of his own consciousness-expanding experiments with psychedelic drugs like LSD and psilocybin, and he makes the case for why shaking up the brain’s old habits could be therapeutic for people facing addiction, depression, or death.

[With summer around the corner, a guide to the night skies.]

In this segment, Ira talks with Pollan and psychedelics researcher Robin Carhart-Harris about the neuroscience of consciousness, and how psychedelic drugs may alter the algorithms and habits our brains use to make sense of the world. You can read an excerpt from How to Change Your Mind here.

Support great science journalism!

Segment Guests

Michael Pollan

Michael Pollan is the author of multiple books, including How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression and Transcendence (Penguin Press, 2018) and The Omnivore’s Dilemma. A longtime contributor to The New York Times, he is also the Knight Professor of Journalism at Berkeley.

More From Guest
Robin Carhart-Harris

Robin Carhart-Harris is Head of the Psychedelic Research Group at Imperial College London in London, United Kingdom.

More From Guest

Meet the Producer

About Christopher Intagliata

Christopher Intagliata is Science Friday’s senior producer. He once served as a prop in an optical illusion and speaks passable Ira Flatowese.

Explore More

Michael Pollan: You Are What You Cook

Pollan once advised, "Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants." Now, he tells us how to cook it.

Read More

Exposing the Pills We Pop

A photographer puts drugs under the microscope.

Read More