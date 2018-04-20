With Summer Around The Corner, A Guide To The Night Skies

It’s been a hard road getting there this year, but spring is finally in the air in much of the country. And that means summer is not far away, bringing with it warmer temperatures and lazy nights made for stargazing. Dean Regas, outreach astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory and co-host of the PBS series Star Gazers, joins Ira to talk about some of the highlights of the summer night skies, from planets to constellations to meteor showers.

[Hot off the presses: the latest issue of ‘Your Martian Daily.’]



We’ll also check in on NASA’s TESS planet-hunting mission, and look ahead to the launch of the InSight mission to Mars in May.