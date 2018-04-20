 04/20/2018

With Summer Around The Corner, A Guide To The Night Skies

a man looking through a large wooden telescope in an observatory
Dean Regas peering through the 1843 Merz and Mahler telescope—the oldest professional telescope in the United States—at Cincinnati Observatory in Cincinnati, Ohio. Credit: Lauren J. Young

It’s been a hard road getting there this year, but spring is finally in the air in much of the country. And that means summer is not far away, bringing with it warmer temperatures and lazy nights made for stargazing. Dean Regas, outreach astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory and co-host of the PBS series Star Gazers, joins Ira to talk about some of the highlights of the summer night skies, from planets to constellations to meteor showers.

[Hot off the presses: the latest issue of ‘Your Martian Daily.’]

We’ll also check in on NASA’s TESS planet-hunting mission, and look ahead to the launch of the InSight mission to Mars in May.  

Segment Guests

Dean Regas

Dean Regas is outreach astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory and co-host of the PBS program Star Gazers in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Meet the Producer

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

