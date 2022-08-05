 08/05/2022

A Fish By Any Other Name: Inside The Effort To Bring ‘Copi’ To Dinner

10:38 minutes

A man on a boat wearing a life jacket holds up a silvery fish about 2 feet long to the camera.
The face of a delicious newcomer to America’s restaurant scene. Credit: Ryan Hagerty, US Fish and Wildlife Service

People who live near freshwater rivers or lakes are likely familiar with Asian Carp. The fish are not native to the U.S., but over the last few decades their populations have exploded in waterways like the Mississippi River Basin and the Illinois River. 

Over the last few years, there’s been a major PR campaign to move away from the name Asian Carp, in favor of a new name: “Copi.” The reason is two-fold: First, it joins a general trend of moving species’ names away from nationalistic associations, considering anti-Asian hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The other goal is to make the fish sound more delicious—creating a market that would incentivize fishing the Copi, hopefully reducing their populations.

Joining Ira to talk about this is Jim Garvey, director of fisheries, aquaculture and aquatic sciences at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Jim Garvey

Jim Garvey is the Director of the Center for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Aquatic Sciences at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript is being processed. It will be available the week after the segment airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is a producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About Emma Lee Gometz

Emma Lee Gometz is Science Friday’s Digital Producer of Engagement. She’s a cartoonist and illustrator who loves drawing primates and tending to her coping mechanisms like יהוה to the garden of Eden.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Fighting an Invasive Species By Adding It to the Menu

Will our appetite for lionfish be big enough to save an ecosystem?

Read More

Putting Invasive Species On Trial

How can ecologists predict invasions in advance—and make the most of things when they do happen?

Read More