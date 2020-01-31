 01/31/2020

Putting Invasive Species On Trial

17:04 minutes

Flying Asian carp massively jump out of the water
Asian carp, a species that ecologists worry could become invasive in the Great Lakes. Credit: Shutterstock

When species that have existed in one place for a long time are transported to new ecosystems, there are a few possible outcomes. First, nothing could happen. That flower, fish, or flying insect could find the new environment too hostile. The temperatures may be too frigid, the predators too formidable, for example. In other cases, the new arrival may succeed and multiply just enough to establish itself in the food chain alongside the native species.

But a small fraction of wayward species can go on to dominate. They out-compete an established species so well that they may take over their new home, and change the way a food web functions. Think garlic mustard, jumping worms, and emerald ash borer beetles.

And in The Death and Life of the Great Lakes, this winter’s Science Friday Book Club pick, journalist Dan Egan recounts how exposing lakes Michigan, Huron, Ontario, Superior, and Erie to new species had devastating effects on the ecosystems of each lake—first, blood-sucking sea lampreys decimated native lake trout, then tiny alewives exploded in population. Ship-transported round gobies, quagga and zebra mussels, spiny waterfleas, and more have since come on the scene. It’s no surprise that ecologists have had close eyes on the lakes for decades. And now, with species of potentially invasive Asian carp poised to enter from the Mississippi River basin, many wonder what’s next for the Great Lakes’ flora and fauna. 

What makes a species more likely to invade an ecosystem? And for a place that’s been changed as much as the Great Lakes, what future changes should ecologists embrace or try to prevent? Conservation biologist David Lodge, who helped pioneer the eDNA method for tracking Asian carp, joins University of Michigan ecologist Karen Alofs to talk about how new species become invasive and how biologists decide what to prevent, what to protect, and, sometimes, what changes to accept.

illustrated scene of fish in water and mussels in the background. in the center is a bright red salmon, with the words 'there's something in the water' and the logo reading 'science friday'

What You Said

Donna Kashian, SciFri Book Club reader and biology professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan on the SciFri VoxPop App
Quagga mussels are one of the greatest concerns to the Great Lakes and a local problem around me near the Detroit River and Lake Erie. The word quagga comes from the name of an extinct zebra. They are a close relative of zebra mussels and have largely replaced zebra mussels in the Great Lakes. They clog water intake pipes, even on nuclear power plants, displace native species, and they can have impact all the way up the food chain to the largest fish. They’ve cost the Great Lakes over $5 million in damages.

a screenshot of an instagram story. in the background is a photo of some plants with white puffy bits. the story reads "privet (ligustrum) displacing native plants in the woodlands of alabama"

a screenshot of an instagram story. in the background is a landscape covered in thick green vines. text reads "kudzu. its crazy how fast it grows."

a screenshot of instagram. in the background is a pictures of a purple flower. text reads "himalayan balsam! a beautiful pain in the behind."

a screenshot of instagram. a picture of a fish is in the background. text reads "asian carp. a pox upon them."

Segment Guests

David Lodge

David Lodge is a professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and the director of the Atkinson Center for a Sustainable Future at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

Karen Alofs

Karen Alofs is an assistant professor in the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

