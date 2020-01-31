Putting Invasive Species On Trial

This is a part of our winter Book Club conversation about Dan Egan’s book ‘The Death and Life of the Great Lakes.’ Want to participate? Sign up for our newsletter or record a voice message on the Science Friday VoxPop app.

When species that have existed in one place for a long time are transported to new ecosystems, there are a few possible outcomes. First, nothing could happen. That flower, fish, or flying insect could find the new environment too hostile. The temperatures may be too frigid, the predators too formidable, for example. In other cases, the new arrival may succeed and multiply just enough to establish itself in the food chain alongside the native species.

But a small fraction of wayward species can go on to dominate. They out-compete an established species so well that they may take over their new home, and change the way a food web functions. Think garlic mustard, jumping worms, and emerald ash borer beetles.

And in The Death and Life of the Great Lakes, this winter’s Science Friday Book Club pick, journalist Dan Egan recounts how exposing lakes Michigan, Huron, Ontario, Superior, and Erie to new species had devastating effects on the ecosystems of each lake—first, blood-sucking sea lampreys decimated native lake trout, then tiny alewives exploded in population. Ship-transported round gobies, quagga and zebra mussels, spiny waterfleas, and more have since come on the scene. It’s no surprise that ecologists have had close eyes on the lakes for decades. And now, with species of potentially invasive Asian carp poised to enter from the Mississippi River basin, many wonder what’s next for the Great Lakes’ flora and fauna.

What makes a species more likely to invade an ecosystem? And for a place that’s been changed as much as the Great Lakes, what future changes should ecologists embrace or try to prevent? Conservation biologist David Lodge, who helped pioneer the eDNA method for tracking Asian carp, joins University of Michigan ecologist Karen Alofs to talk about how new species become invasive and how biologists decide what to prevent, what to protect, and, sometimes, what changes to accept.

Donna Kashian, SciFri Book Club reader and biology professor at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan on the SciFri VoxPop App

Quagga mussels are one of the greatest concerns to the Great Lakes and a local problem around me near the Detroit River and Lake Erie. The word quagga comes from the name of an extinct zebra. They are a close relative of zebra mussels and have largely replaced zebra mussels in the Great Lakes. They clog water intake pipes, even on nuclear power plants, displace native species, and they can have impact all the way up the food chain to the largest fish. They’ve cost the Great Lakes over $5 million in damages.

Water hyacinth in south Louisiana – introduced during the Cotton Exposition in 1903 in New Orleans, it now has taken over and blocked up many waterways. People are pretty pissed about that, but it could also be seen as the land finding ways to repair itself…. pic.twitter.com/gJqQeB0y9O — Tegan Wendland (@TeganWendland) January 29, 2020

Callery pear (Pyrus calleryana) is one of the worst #invasivespecies in the eastern U.S. This thorny menace is all over roadsides, pastures, forests, and other natural areas. It’s resistant to insects and diseases, forms dense thickets, and can injure livestock and pop tires! pic.twitter.com/VF52FphKMc — Dr. David Coyle (@drdavecoyle) January 28, 2020

My area is plagued with SO. MUCH. SCOTCH. BROOM. This huge pile that I helped to uproot over a couple of hours with a volunteer crew is just a tiny drop in the bucket. I do like daffodils. They’re not competitive, provide pollinator food in early spring, and are pretty! pic.twitter.com/2Ci2JdKZj4 — What You Need To Know About Nature (@cissel_d) January 28, 2020

