Coronavirus Mutations Aren’t Necessarily Bad News
11:23 minutes
A new report in the LA Times this week came with an alarming headline: preliminary research out of Los Alamos National Laboratory claimed the pandemic coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious.
But viral mutation happens all the time. While it’s reasonable to assume COVID-19 has undergone mutations since January, Gizmodo reporter Ryan Mandelbaum says we should be skeptical about the claim that the virus has become more infectious as a result. Plus more on why it’s so difficult to parse the fast flow of coronavirus research, an impossible-seeming bird hybrid in southern California, and what happens when you eat a so-called murder hornet.
Ryan Mandelbaum is a science writer at Gizmodo in New York, New York.
Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.
