May 8, 2020

featured segment
The Many Ways COVID-19 Exacerbates Pre-existing Inequality
COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting Black, Latino, and Native American communities. Why?
11:23
Coronavirus Mutations Aren’t Necessarily Bad News
Why we need to slow down and look carefully at new coronavirus research, plus why so-called ‘murder hornets’ aren’t a reason to panic.
12:07
As You Snooze, Your Brain Reviews
People implanted with a brain-computer interface ‘replayed’ newly-learned behaviors while dozing off.
17:15
How Do We Build Trust Into Contact Tracing?
Governments and companies are building digital solutions to trace COVID-19’s spread. But public health experts say human labor and trust is irreplaceable.
16:24
Making A New Map Of The Moon
USGS scientists used their expertise in map-making to catalogue the geology of the moon.
34:08
The Many Ways COVID-19 Exacerbates Pre-existing Inequality
COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting Black, Latino, and Native American communities. Why?