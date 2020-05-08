May 8, 2020

How pre-existing social inequities exacerbate COVID-19’s impact on Black, Latino, and Native American communities. Plus, USGS scientists used their expertise in map-making to catalogue the geology of the moon.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

The Many Ways COVID-19 Exacerbates Pre-existing Inequality

COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting Black, Latino, and Native American communities. Why?

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode