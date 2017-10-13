Could Lowering The P-Value Threshold Benefit Research?
4:23 minutes
For decades, scientists have been using the probability value, commonly known as p-value, to test the significance of their findings. The p-value falls from 0 to 1, and the lower the number, the greater the chance that the findings are statistically significant and not just a coincidence.
Within the research community, the widely accepted threshold for a significant p-value has been set at 0.05 or below. But there has always been a debate about this number. Last year, the American Statistical Association put forth a recommendation for lowering the value to 0.005, and this week the association is discussing the future of the p-value at the Symposium for Statistical Inference in Bethesda, Maryland.
While lowering the threshold would reduce the number of false positives (studies which report a positive effect when there is none), it could also result in negative consequences. Dalmeet Singh Chawla, a science journalist who has covered the p-value debate, joins John Dankosky to talk about the benefits and restraints of lowering the p-value threshold.
