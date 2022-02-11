New COVID-19 Antiviral Pills: How Do They Work?
17:33 minutes
17:33 minutes
Late last year, two new drugs joined the lineup of options for high-risk patients who may need extra help fighting COVID-19: Merck’s pill molnupiravir, and Pfizer’s pill Paxlovid.
The two pills join remdesivir, an infusion-only drug, as antiviral compounds that attack the SARS-CoV2 virus in different ways. But how exactly do they work, how well do they work, and what makes them complicated to use in real life?
Ira talks to virologists Ran Swanstrom and Adam Lauring about the fundamentals of antiviral drugs, concerns about molnupiravir’s method of mutating the virus to death, and the long drug interaction list for Paxlovid. Plus, why timing is a critical issue for getting drugs to patients.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Ronald Swanstrom is a virologist and Director of the Center for AIDS Research at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Adam Lauring is a virologist and an associate professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.