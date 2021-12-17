 12/17/2021

Black Protestant Clergy Are Effectively Encouraging Vaccines

10:19 minutes

Woman being vaccinated.
Young woman getting a vaccine. Credit: Shutterstock

For many people in or adjacent to the Christian faith, Christmas is one of the only times of year they go to church. But even though attendance has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people in the U.S. still attend church in person or virtually at least once a month.

Research from the Pew Research Center has found that some of these regular church attendees are much more likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to people who only attend a few times a year. The study found that this was the case in historically Black Protestant churches—in large part because clergy members in these churches are much more likely to encourage members to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Joining guest host John Dankosky to talk through this data, and the role historically Black Protestant churches play in public health education, is Greg Smith, associate director of religion research at the Pew Research Center in Washington, D.C, and pastor Gil Monrose, leader of the Historic Mount Zion Church of God in Brooklyn, New York.

Segment Guests

Gil Monrose

Gil Monrose is the leader of the Historic Mount Zion Church of God in Brooklyn, New York.

More From Guest
Greg Smith

Greg Smith is the associate director of religion research at the Pew Research Center. 

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

