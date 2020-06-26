COVID-19 Is Taking A Toll On Young People’s Mental Health Too
33:56 minutes
This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.
In the U.S., we’re heading into the fourth month of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing and lockdowns have taken a toll on everyone’s mental and emotional well-being—including children and teens, many of whom may be having trouble processing what’s going on.
Psychologists Archana Basu and Robin Gurwitch discuss the unique issues the pandemic brings up for children and teens. They talk about how parents and caregivers can support the mental health of the kids and teens in their lives, helping them better cope with isolation and uncertainty, as well as learning remotely during the pandemic.
Robin Gurwitch is a psychologist and professor in the Duke University Medical Center’s Center for Child & Family Health in Durham, North Carolina.
Archana Basu is a research associate in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a clinical psychologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.
The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.
