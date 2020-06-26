 06/26/2020

COVID-19 Is Taking A Toll On Young People’s Mental Health Too

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

In the U.S., we’re heading into the fourth month of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing and lockdowns have taken a toll on everyone’s mental and emotional well-being—including children and teens, many of whom may be having trouble processing what’s going on. 

Psychologists Archana Basu and Robin Gurwitch discuss the unique issues the pandemic brings up for children and teens. They talk about how parents and caregivers can support the mental health of the kids and teens in their lives, helping them better cope with isolation and uncertainty, as well as learning remotely during the pandemic. 

Segment Guests

Robin Gurwitch

Robin Gurwitch is a psychologist and professor in the Duke University Medical Center’s Center for Child & Family Health in Durham, North Carolina.

Archana Basu

Archana Basu is a research associate in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and a clinical psychologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

