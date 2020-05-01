 05/01/2020

Navigating COVID-19 By The Numbers

17:04 minutes

four line graphs in red, purple, blue, and gray. the red graph shows demand of hospital beds if there is no further reduction in contact, the line increases over time. the purple graph shows bed demand with weekly 20 percent reduction of contact until weekly cases decline. the line is a slight bell cure. the blue graph shows bed demand and weekly 30% reduction of contact. the line is a much smaller bell curve. the grey graph shows bed demand and 40 percent reduction of contact. the bell curve is the smallest of the four
Projection of Cumulative hospital bed demand for New York. Visit Columbia Mailman School of Public Health’s website for interactive graphs and a closer look at the data. Credit: Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Ever since the first news about a new virus in China, we’ve been seeing projections, or models predicting how it might spread. But how are those models created? Why do Taiwan and New Zealand’s curves look so different from Italy and the United States? How do factors like social distancing, or staying home, change how many people get sick? And will there be a second wave of coronavirus if we relax social distancing measures too soon?

There’s a lot of math that goes into understanding what might come next. Ira turns to a group of scientists who make their living in crunching the numbers—the people who make mathematical models to approximate different scenarios, trying to minimize loss of life. Sarah Cobey from the University of Chicago and Jeffrey Shaman from Columbia University share their work on the past, present and future of coronavirus spread, and explain how to understand the many models all trying to bring clarity to this very difficult pandemic.

