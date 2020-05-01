May 1, 2020

featured segment
A Pandemic Precedent—Set in 1918
What can we learn from the United States’ response to the 1918 influenza pandemic?
7:38
Strokes In COVID-19 Patients, Plus Trauma In Healthcare Workers
A handful of COVID-19 patients under the age of fifty have experienced strokes, raising questions about the virus.
4:32
Erosion Threatens A Unique Ecosystem
Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is one of the most biodiverse places in the country. But that biodiversity is now washing away.
17:04
Navigating COVID-19 By The Numbers
Mathematical modeling can help guide tough decisions about how society should respond to COVID-19.
12:05
A Viral Battle In The Honey Bee Hive
An evolutionary arms race between bees and a virus may change hive behavior.
16:42
The Twists And Turns Of The Evolution Of Life On Earth
DNA sequences may help scientists fill in the story of evolution.
15:12
The Malus Domestica Detectives
A search for lost apple varieties bears fruit.
17:16
