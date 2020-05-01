May 1, 2020

Scientists map the coronavirus’ spread, helping navigate COVID-19 responses. Plus, evolutionary biologist Neil Shubin tells the story of how life started on Earth by tracing important milestones in evolutionary biology.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

A Pandemic Precedent—Set in 1918

What can we learn from the United States’ response to the 1918 influenza pandemic?

Heard on the Air

Article

Looking Back At The 1918 Flu Pandemic, In Photos

Read More

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode