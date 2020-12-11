 12/11/2020

Charting A Path To Deliver The COVID-19 Vaccine

16:47 minutes

an outline of the united states in blue with a continuous pattern of vaccine vials. the background is a light pink
Credit: Shutterstock/Designed by Lauren Young

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Last week, the United Kingdom approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer through an emergency authorization, and vaccinations began this week. There is still not an approved vaccine in the United States, but according to Operation Warp Speed, the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine team, the goal is to produce and deliver 300 million doses by the end of January 2021. 

Journalist Maryn McKenna and physician Uché Blackstock discuss how states and health departments are preparing to distribute the vaccine—and the hurdles they may face.

Further Reading

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Uché Blackstock

Uché Blackstock is a physician and founder of Advancing Health Equity in Brooklyn, New York.

More From Guest
Maryn McKenna

Maryn McKenna is a science writer and columnist for Wired. She’s also the author of Big Chicken: The Incredible Story of How Antibiotics Created Modern Agriculture and Changed the Way the World Eats. 

More From Guest
Nirav Shah

Nirav Shah is director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Augusta, Maine.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky is a contributing editor with Science Friday, and occasional guest host. He also works with public radio collaboratives, and hosts “Steady Habits”—a podcast the digital news service, The Connecticut Mirror.

Explore More

Fact Check My Feed: How Excited Should You Be About COVID-19 Vaccines?

Pfizer’s promising press release about its vaccine’s efficacy wasn’t accompanied by data. Experts explain the implications.

Read More

How Do You Solve The Problem Of Vaccine Distribution?

Questions swirl around how to prioritize who gets the first COVID-19 vaccines. Plus, an update on Space X’s Starlink satellite constellation.

Read More