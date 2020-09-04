This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

When a COVID-19 vaccine finally becomes available, who should get it first? This week, two groups offered different proposals about how to roll out a vaccination program. First, an advisory panel, led by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, said initial doses should be made available to healthcare workers and first responders. Later in the week, a group of 19 medical ethicists argued in the journal Science that their global model—which would prioritize people with comorbidities—is more ethical than any of the alternatives.

Amy Nordrum, editor for the MIT Technology Review, joins Ira to hash out the pros and cons of each. Plus, an update on Space X’s starlink satellite constellation and Amazon’s budding drone delivery service.